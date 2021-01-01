More than 200 take a polar bear dip in Cayucos despite event’s cancellation

More than 200 people turned out Friday in Cayucos for an unofficial New Year’s Day polar bear dip. The official event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. nwilson@thetribunenews.com

The annual Carlin Soulé Memorial Polar Bear Dip was officially canceled, but that didn’t stop about 200 to 300 people from unofficially gathering at the Cayucos Pier area for a plunge into the ocean at noon.

Groups of costumed revelers and others in swimwear formed the annual lineup and then made a dash for the ocean, with larger than average waves and a number of surfers on a sunny day.

The crowd was down from the traditional gathering of thousands.

A few of the people who spoke to The Tribune said they weren’t worried about contracting COVID-19, and attempts were made to create some distance between others, though many appeared without masks and some huddled in bunches.

Several said they hoped to wash away the burdens of 2020 and move forward into a brighter 2021.

“This is a cleansing,” said Christina Wisberg of Atascadero. “This is all about a new start. But despite all the bad things in 2020, some good things happened too. People got married. People had babies.”

Wisberg said she came to the event because of it’s American tradition and to celebrate.

“They can’t take away all of our civil liberties,” she said.

Binley Jenkins and Caryas Thomas, both 15, of Fresno said they felt safe by distancing from others and they have been at the event before.

“We surfed for about two hours before jumping in,” they said. “It actually wasn’t as cold this year as past ones.”

Brandi Ortega of Atascadero said she dipped her legs in the water, calling the event a “fresh new beginning to wash away the old and welcome the new.”