San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

SLO motor home engulfed in early morning fire, displacing 2 people

Two people were displaced after their motor home was destroyed in a fire in San Luis Obispo early Monday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

The fire department said firefighters responded to reports of a large fire in a motor home on Prado Road and Empressa Drive around 4 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to a fully involved blaze that posed no significant threat to other structures, the fire department tweeted.

The two motor home occupants were out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived, the agency said.

One woman who was in the motor home was assessed by medics for possible smoke inhalation, and Red Cross services were requested to help both occupants, the fire department said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The fire was knocked down by around 5:20 a.m., the fire department said. According to PulsePoint, firefighters were on the scene for roughly an hour and 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire was not detailed as of Monday morning.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay reports on breaking news and health. She will be writing for the SLO Weird column as well. Cassandra graduated from Cal Poly and was a reporter and managing editor at Mustang News. Send any story ideas her way via email at cgaribay@thetribunenews.com. Habla Español.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service