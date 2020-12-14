SLO motor home engulfed in early morning fire, displacing 2 people

Two people were displaced after their motor home was destroyed in a fire in San Luis Obispo early Monday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

The fire department said firefighters responded to reports of a large fire in a motor home on Prado Road and Empressa Drive around 4 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to a fully involved blaze that posed no significant threat to other structures, the fire department tweeted.

The two motor home occupants were out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived, the agency said.

One woman who was in the motor home was assessed by medics for possible smoke inhalation, and Red Cross services were requested to help both occupants, the fire department said.

The fire was knocked down by around 5:20 a.m., the fire department said. According to PulsePoint, firefighters were on the scene for roughly an hour and 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire was not detailed as of Monday morning.

(1/2) Earlier this morning SLO City responded to reports of a large motor home #fire with possible structure threat near Prado and Empressa. Crews arrived to find a fully involved motor home with all occupants out, and no significant structure threat. pic.twitter.com/JZts1SjOWh — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) December 14, 2020