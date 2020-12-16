Ready for holiday giving? These SLO County charities need your help

Many agencies, charities and nonprofit organizations work hard year-round to help children, families, the homeless and others in need in San Luis Obispo County.







Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several local groups have canceled major fundraisers, moved fundraising efforts online and changed the way they handle donations.

Most charities say that monetary donations are the safest and easiest way to give, although volunteering is also appreciated. Some groups are still accepting in-kind items, but with restrictions.

Here are some of the many local organizations that could use a helping hand.

SLO Food Bank





What: Donations consitute 72% of the SLO Food Bank’s operational funds. The food bank is the primary source of food for 77 nonprofit agencies that, combined with the food bank, reach more than 30,000 people each month in San Luis Obispo County.







Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the SLO Food Bank is not collecting food from donors this year at grocery stores. Instead, the nonprofit encourages monetary donations. Donate via the SLO Food Bank website, or send or drop off a check at the main office in San Luis Obispo.







Where: 1180 Kendall Road, San Luis Obispo

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

Info: 805-238-4664 or www.slofoodbank.org

CHiPs for Kids toy drive





What: The California Highway Patrol is conducting its holiday toy drive in partnership with the Children’s Resource Network of the Central Coast, which will distribute the toys. Drop off new, unwrapped toys at local CHP offices. Contact CHP public information officer Mike Poelking for details.

Where: CHP, 675 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo; 4115 Broad St., San Luis Obispo, and 101 Duncan Road, Templeton

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Info: 805-594-8700

Children’s Resource Network of the Central Coast

What: The Children’s Resource Network of the Central Coast is working with the CHP to collect toy donations for local families in need this holiday season. The nonprofit is also accepting new children’s clothing, diapers, blankets and school supplies, as well as monetary donations through the Children’s Resource Network website. Contact Lisa Ray for details.

Info: 805-709-8673, lisa@childrensresourcenetwork.org or childrensresourcenetwork.org/donate.htm

KSBY Season of Hope Food and Toy Drive

What: KSBY teamed up with local food banks, fire departments, the CHP and other groups and sponsors to put together the Season of Hope food and toy drive.

Info: The toy drive is over for 2020, but you can still donate money online at ksby.com/seasonofhope.

ALF Food Pantry

What: Atascadero Loaves and Fishes runs a food pantry distributing groceries and other household items to people in need in Atascadero, California Valley, Creston, Santa Margarita and Templeton.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Atascadero Loves and Fishes cannot accept food items at this time. Donate money online via the ALF Food Pantry website, send a check by mail or drop off a check at the ALF office.

Where: 5411 El Camino Real, Atascadero

When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m, Monday through Friday; closed Christmas and New Years Day.

Info: 805-461-1504 or atascaderoloaves.org/donate.html

Loaves and Fishes

What: The North County nonprofit provides groceries and other essentials to “our neighbors in need.” Loaves and Fishes is not currently able to accept food donations due to COVID-19.

You can donate money online via the Loaves and Fishes website, or drop off a monetary donation during business hours. Mail checks to P.O. Box 1720, Paso Robles, CA 93447.

Where: 2650 Spring St., Paso Robles

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday

Info: 805-238-4742 or loavesandfishespaso.org/donation

Salvation Army

What: Salvation Army is conducting a Virtual Red Kettle fundraising campaign and is moving its Christmas toy giveaway online due to the coronavirus pandemic. To make an online monetary donation, visit the group’s You Can Help Rescue Christmas website. Salvation Army accepts monetary donations, new toys, clothing, shoes, food and hygienic items at all office locations.

Salvation Army of San Luis Obispo

Where: 815 Islay St., San Luis Obispo

When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Bell ringers will be at Ralphs, Grocery Outlet, and Best Buy in San Luis Obispo, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Office will be closed Dec. 25 and 28 and Jan 1, 2021.

Info: 805-544-2401 or sanluisobispo.salvationarmy.org/san_luis_obispo_corps

Salvation Army of Atascadero

Where: 8420 El Camino Real, Unit G, Atascadero

When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Bell ringers will be at Grocery Outlet, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Office will be closed Dec. 25 and 28 and Jan 1.

Info: 805-466-7201

Salvation Army of Arroyo Grande

Where: 1550 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Bell ringers will be at California Fresh Market in Pismo Beach and Walmart in Arroyo Grande, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Office will be closed Dec. 25 and 28 and Jan 1.

Info: 805-481-027

Salvation Army of Morro Bay

Where: 540 Quintana Road, Morro Bay

When: 1 to 3:30 p.m,. Tuesday and Thursday. Bell ringers will be at Spencer’s Fresh Market and Albertsons in Morro Bay, and Ralphs in Los Osos, Monday through Saturday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Office will be closed Dec. 25 and 28 and Jan 1.

Info: 805-772-7062







The Paso Robles Salvation Army office is closed until further notice.

Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles

What: Families with children living in Paso Robles, San Miguel, Shandon, Bradley and Heritage Ranch benefit from the Toy Bank program. The Toy Bank accepts donations year-round. Call Bill Pluma to coordinate a donation pick-up or drop-off.

People can give monetary donations online at Paso Toy Bank website or mail checks payable to Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, P.O. Box 2801, Paso Robles, CA 93447.







Info: 805-423-1272 or prtoybank.org/toys

Marines Toys for Tots program

Atascadero Toys for Tots







What: The Marines Toys for Tots program works in cooperation with the Kiwanis Club of Atascadero. The toy drive for the Atascadero area has ended, but cash donations are still needed to purchase toys and gifts for infants and teens.







Visit the Atascadero Toys for Tots website to make a monetary donation. Click on the “donate local” button.

Info: 805-391-4430 or atascadero-ca.toysfortots.org

Cambria/San Simeon Toys for Tots





What: The Marines Toys for Tots drive sponsored by Cambria’s American Legion Post 432 is accepting toy donations through Christmas. Visit the Cambria Toys for Tots website to make a monetary donation.

Info: 805-927-1876 or cambria-ca.toysfortots.org/

For Toys for Tots in the Paso Robles area, visit prtoybank.org. For Toys for Tots in the San Luis Obispo area, visit sanluisobispo.salvationarmy.org

40 Prado Center

What: The Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) is collecting donations for the San Luis Obispo homeless shelter. The items most needed at the shelter are sleeping bags, tents, breakfast foods, Simple Green cleaning solution and Clorox wipes. Check the 40 Prado website to see the complete list or make a monetary donation.

Where: CAPSLO, 1030 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call to set up an appointment to donate items.





Info: 805-534-3668 or capslo.org/donation-homeless

El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO)

What: ECHO operates a safe and secure overnight 50-bed shelter, 20-bed emergency warming shelter and the Motel 6 in Paso Robles to meet the immediate needs of homeless families and individuals who are located in Atascadero and Paso Robles.

The main items needed are socks, sleeping bags, unisex sweatpants or sweatshirts, and long underwear. To make a monetary donation or purchase a gift card, visit the ECHO website. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2077, Atascadero, CA 93423.

Where: 6370 Atascadero Ave., Atascadero

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

Info: (805) 462-3663 Contact Aminah Irvin or www.echoshelter.org/donate

5 Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC)

What: The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition is transforming the lives of those who are homeless or facing homelessness with a special focus on assistance in Southern San Luis Obispo County.







The coalition accepts donations of socks, sweatpants, sweatshirts, rain ponchos, hygiene items, and more. (Check the group’s 5CHC Amazon website to view needed items.) You can also donate money online via the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition website, or mail checks to 5CHC, P.O. Box 558, Grover Beach, CA 93483.

When: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday

Where: 1566 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

Info: 805-574-1638 or 5chc.org/donate

Hope’s Village of SLO

What: Hope’s Village of SLO provides programs such as RVs for Veterans and Showers of Hope.

The nonprofit has started a new program, Room at the Inn, providing lodging for those in need during the holidays or after a stay in the hospital. Donate to help provide two-night stays at Motel 6 to our homeless neighbors via the Hopes Village of SLO website. Contact Becky Jorgenson for details.

Info: 805-234-5478 or hopesvillageofslo.com/donate

Stand Strong

What: Stand Strong offers programs and services for survivors of intimate partner violence and child abuse.

At this time, the organization is unable to accept in-kind donations of products and items. Contactless drop-offs of monetary donations and grocery or gas gift cards for client assistance can be made at the Stay Strong office. Checks may be mailed to the office, and monetary donations can be made online at the Stand Strong website.





Where: 51 Zaca Lane, Suite 150, San Luis Obispo

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday

Info: 805-781-6401 or www.standstrongnow.org/give

Woods Humane Society

What: Woods Humane Society is holding a 2020 Holiday Drive to Save Lives fundraiser to provide food and shelter, medical care and loving adoptive families for homeless animals.

The shelter is asking that people not visit or bring items to the shelter at this time. Call the shelter to make an appointment to adopt an animal or to inquire about what items are needed. You can donate money online on the Woods Humane Society website.

Where: 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo and 2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero.

Info: 805-543-9316 (San Luis Obispo), 805-466-5403 (Atascadero) or www.woodshumanesociety.org/donate