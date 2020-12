This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Crews are responding to a large residential fire in San Luis Obispo on Friday night.

According to emergency response app PulsePoint, the fire broke out in the area of 50 Prado Road around 11:06 p.m.

It appears to be burning in the area behind the DMV.

Further details on the blaze were not immediately available.

