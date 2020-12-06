We’re almost halfway to our goal. Your donation will help fund new reporting

At the end of October, we launched a fall fundraising campaign asking for donations to bolster our coverage of the most critical long-term issues to San Luis Obispo County residents: housing affordability and the high cost of living on the Central Coast.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain The Tribune’s business side much as it has many others, we still want to push ahead on vital coverage such as this, and so we turned to readers to help.

We’ve made strong progress toward our goal, but we’re not done yet, and we’re hoping you will consider donating as well by going to givebutter.com/TheTribune.

So far, more than 125 people have given to our campaign, and we are approaching $14,000, nearly halfway to our $30,000 goal.

This is huge, and we want to give our most sincere thanks to those who’ve contributed.

People such as Wendy Taylor and Ellen Sweetin, who said, “We appreciate straight up local news. It’s our local paper that helps us to put down roots here in retirement. We encourage deep and follow up reporting!”

Or Anne Quinn, who said, “With all the misinformation about, credible journalism is more important than ever.”

And Michael Erin Woody, who said, “Please support local media. In the last year, we have all seen firsthand the importance of how local news can help us stay informed during a time of crises by providing the information we need. The reporters, as well as all of the employees, are members of our community who have dedicated themselves to providing award winning journalism 24/7. The Tribune has been there for us, we need to be there for them.”

I want you to know with full confidence that the money you give to this campaign will stay in San Luis Obispo County. Your tax-deductible donation goes to a fund at the Local Media Foundation precisely to bolster Tribune resources — nowhere else.

Can we count on you? It’s easy to donate at givebutter.com/TheTribune. If you prefer to send a check, you can do that, too. Please make it out to the Local Media Foundation and in the notes field on the check, write “San Luis Obispo Tribune.” If you include your email address, they will send you a tax donation letter.

The check should be mailed to: Local Media Foundation, PO Box 85015, Chicago, IL 60689-5015. If you have any problems or questions, contact me at jtarica@thetribunenews.com or 805-781-7911.

Again, thank you so much for supporting The Tribune and local journalism in San Luis Obispo County.