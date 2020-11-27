2 weeks of Highway 101 roadwork may cause delays in northern SLO County

One lane of southbound Highway 101 in the North County will close overnight for nearly two weeks due to a $9 million Caltrans concrete pavement replacement project.

The agency will close the southbound No. 2 (right) lane between Santa Margarita and Atascadero from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting on Monday and continuing through Thursday, Dec. 3, according to a Caltrans news release.

Construction will continue the following week, from Sunday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 13. The lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Sunday and from 6:30 p.m. until 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The closure will extend from the Highway 101 overcrossing at Curbaril Avenue to the overcrossing at Santa Rosa Road.

Caltrans will be replacing pavement at five locations between the Highway 58 interchange in Santa Margarita and Traffic Way in Atascadero.

Drivers can expect traffic delays of 10 minutes or less, the release said.

For more information, visit the Caltrans District 5 webiste at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 or call 805-549-3318.