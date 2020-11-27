San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

2 weeks of Highway 101 roadwork may cause delays in northern SLO County

One lane of southbound Highway 101 in the North County will close overnight for nearly two weeks due to a $9 million Caltrans concrete pavement replacement project.

The agency will close the southbound No. 2 (right) lane between Santa Margarita and Atascadero from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting on Monday and continuing through Thursday, Dec. 3, according to a Caltrans news release.

Construction will continue the following week, from Sunday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 13. The lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Sunday and from 6:30 p.m. until 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The closure will extend from the Highway 101 overcrossing at Curbaril Avenue to the overcrossing at Santa Rosa Road.

Caltrans will be replacing pavement at five locations between the Highway 58 interchange in Santa Margarita and Traffic Way in Atascadero.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Drivers can expect traffic delays of 10 minutes or less, the release said.

For more information, visit the Caltrans District 5 webiste at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 or call 805-549-3318.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service