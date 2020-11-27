Cal Poly men’s basketball wins home opener, women lose blowout against powerhouse

Cal Poly started its 2020-2021 season against Bethesda College of Anaheim, a member of the Pacific Christian Athletic Conference, with a 100-46 win.

The Mustangs took the lead from the first basket and never gave it up in the 4 p.m. contest at Mott Gym.

Cal Poly is hoping to improve on a 7-23 record (4-12 in the Big West Conference) in 2019-20, guided by second-year Head Coach John Smith.

Cal Poly’s next contest is at Stanford on Dec. 7.

The men’s team kicks off conference play at Hawaii in games on Dec. 27-28 and returns home to Mott Athletics Center against Big West newcomer UC San Diego on Jan. 1-2.

Cal Poly women lose big to Stanford

Cal Poly’s women’s squad lost its season opener Tuesday at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion 108-40, against the No. 2-ranked Cardinal, according to Cal Poly officials.

Sierra Campisano, a 6-3 senior forward, led Cal Poly with 13 points and six rebounds, knocking down 2 of her 5 shots from beyond the arc.

Stanford drained 14 of 30 of its three-pointers, sailing to a 51-18 halftime lead taking a 78-24 edge after the third quarter. Stanford’s Lexie Hull recorded a team-high 19 points.

Cal Poly women next host New Mexico State at 4 p.m. on Dec. 10.

“Although fans are not permitted to attend at this time due to multiple health and safety regulations, the game will be able to be followed live via BigWest.TV as well as the Mustang Radio Network, with all streaming links available at GoPoly.com,” Cal Poly officials said in a news release.

The Cal Poly women are coming off a 11-18 overall season and a 6-10 Big West Conference record last year.