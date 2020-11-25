Missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart to be featured on CBS ’48 Hours’ show

A popular true crime television show will delve into the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly freshman who went missing 24 years ago.

“48 Hours” will feature Smart’s story Saturday at 10 p.m. Saturday on CBS.

Find Kristin Smart, a Facebook group with more than 30,000 members that shares the latest developments in the disappearance of Smart, posted CBS’s preview of the upcoming episode on Wednesday morning.

The preview features interviews with Smart’s friends and family and Chris Lambert, an Orcutt resident who hosts a podcast about Smart’s disappearance.

“Your Own Backyard” has renewed widespread interest in Smart’s disappearance since it launched in September 2019. The eighth episode of the podcast, dropped Wednesday.

Smart went missing after a Memorial Day weekend party in San Luis Obispo. The 19-year-old was last seen May 25, 1996, in the company of Paul Flores, who’s considered a person of interest in the case.

The Find Kristin Smart group announced this summer that it was considering the idea of buying an Arroyo Grande home next to the property of Paul Flores’s mother, Susan Flores. In August, the home was posted for sale for $700,000.