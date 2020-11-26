Here’s which SLO County restaurants are open and offering takeout meals this Thanksgiving

So you burned the turkey. Or maybe you decided it wasn’t worth the dishes to make a full feast.

Whatever your reasons, The Tribune is here to help you have a grand, last-minute Thanksgiving dinner.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, San Luis Obispo County restaurants will not offer inside dining for the holiday, but many are operating outdoors and/or offering special Thanksgiving takeout deals.

Here is a list of several options so you can still enjoy some delicious grub this holiday. (Note: the list does not include restaurants which required pre-orders for meals.) All times are for Thursday, Thanksgiving day.

North Coast

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Black Cat Bistro in Cambria is offering a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving meal available for dine-in and to go. $49 per person. Open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended. 805-927-1600. blackcatbistro.com.

Linn’s Easy as Pie Cafe in Cambria will be open Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., selling full-size, individual or sliced pies for takeout. 805-924-3050.

Linn’s Restaurant on Main Street in Cambria will have takeout Thanksgiving meals available for pickup between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. $38 per person 805-927-0371. www.linnsfruitbin.com.

Mezzo Italiano in Cambria is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Regular menu available. 805-927-1501. mezzoitaliano.com.

Robin’s Restaurant in Cambria is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Regular menu available. 805-927-5007. www.robinsrestaurant.com.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

North County

Black Cat Bistro in Paso Robles is offering a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving meal available for dine-in and to go. $49 per person. Open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended. 805-296-3353. blackcatbistro.com.

Cali Grill in Paso Robles will be open Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 805-369-2161. Caligrillpaso.com.

Paso Robles Inn is offering a seated plated dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dinner includes a starter, choice of entrée and dessert, Champagne and all non-alcoholic beverages. Price is $36 per person, $16 per child ages 5 to 13. 805-238-2660. pasoroblesinn.com.

San Luis Obispo

Granada Bistro is offering a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving meal available for dine-in and takeout. Pickup is from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended for pick-up times. 805-544-9100. granadahotelandbistro.com.

Luna Red is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Regular menu available. 805-540-5243. www.lunaredslo.com.

Madonna Inn Copper Cafe and Alex Madonna’s Gold Rush Steak House will have a limited number of walk-in dinners available at the outdoor Gold Rush Pavilion. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Special holiday menu available at noon. Copper Cafe menu available all day. 805-543-3000. www.madonnainn.com.

South County

Sea Venture Beach Hotel and Restaurant in Pismo Beach will offer a three-course meal for pickup between 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $60 per person, $30 for kids under the age of 12. 805-773-1222. spyglassinnrestaurant.com.

Spyglass Inn Restaurant in Pismo Beach will have a special Thanksgiving menu available for pickup or patio dining from noon to 8 p.m. 805-773-1222. spyglassinnrestaurant.com.