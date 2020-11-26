Local
Here’s which SLO County restaurants are open and offering takeout meals this Thanksgiving
So you burned the turkey. Or maybe you decided it wasn’t worth the dishes to make a full feast.
Whatever your reasons, The Tribune is here to help you have a grand, last-minute Thanksgiving dinner.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, San Luis Obispo County restaurants will not offer inside dining for the holiday, but many are operating outdoors and/or offering special Thanksgiving takeout deals.
Here is a list of several options so you can still enjoy some delicious grub this holiday. (Note: the list does not include restaurants which required pre-orders for meals.) All times are for Thursday, Thanksgiving day.
North Coast
Black Cat Bistro in Cambria is offering a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving meal available for dine-in and to go. $49 per person. Open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended. 805-927-1600. blackcatbistro.com.
Linn’s Easy as Pie Cafe in Cambria will be open Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., selling full-size, individual or sliced pies for takeout. 805-924-3050.
Linn’s Restaurant on Main Street in Cambria will have takeout Thanksgiving meals available for pickup between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. $38 per person 805-927-0371. www.linnsfruitbin.com.
Mezzo Italiano in Cambria is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Regular menu available. 805-927-1501. mezzoitaliano.com.
Robin’s Restaurant in Cambria is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Regular menu available. 805-927-5007. www.robinsrestaurant.com.
North County
Black Cat Bistro in Paso Robles is offering a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving meal available for dine-in and to go. $49 per person. Open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended. 805-296-3353. blackcatbistro.com.
Cali Grill in Paso Robles will be open Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 805-369-2161. Caligrillpaso.com.
Paso Robles Inn is offering a seated plated dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dinner includes a starter, choice of entrée and dessert, Champagne and all non-alcoholic beverages. Price is $36 per person, $16 per child ages 5 to 13. 805-238-2660. pasoroblesinn.com.
San Luis Obispo
Granada Bistro is offering a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving meal available for dine-in and takeout. Pickup is from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended for pick-up times. 805-544-9100. granadahotelandbistro.com.
Luna Red is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Regular menu available. 805-540-5243. www.lunaredslo.com.
Madonna Inn Copper Cafe and Alex Madonna’s Gold Rush Steak House will have a limited number of walk-in dinners available at the outdoor Gold Rush Pavilion. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Special holiday menu available at noon. Copper Cafe menu available all day. 805-543-3000. www.madonnainn.com.
South County
Sea Venture Beach Hotel and Restaurant in Pismo Beach will offer a three-course meal for pickup between 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $60 per person, $30 for kids under the age of 12. 805-773-1222. spyglassinnrestaurant.com.
Spyglass Inn Restaurant in Pismo Beach will have a special Thanksgiving menu available for pickup or patio dining from noon to 8 p.m. 805-773-1222. spyglassinnrestaurant.com.
