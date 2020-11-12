What do you want in a new police chief? SLO asks community to fill out survey

San Luis Obispo officials are asking residents what qualities and priorities they want to see in their next police chief.

The online survey will be used to guide the search process that’s set to begin in January.

The survey is open now through 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 at www.research.net/r/SLOPDChief.

Questions in the survey include ranking of priorities on several questions, including: What is the level of trust you have in the SLO Police Department?

The survey also asks residents to rank the importance of several key issues, such as experience addressing homelessness and serving marginalized and college communities, as well as resource and fiscal management, the ability to be open and accessible to all members of our community, and active communication with the community on important issues.

The survey lays the groundwork for a “robust, nationwide search conducted by Public Sector Search and Consulting, a firm with extensive knowledge and expertise in contemporary policing practices and recruiting,” SLO officials wrote in a news release.

“Engaging with the community on the type of experiences, qualifications and approach to leading the Police Department is an important first step in the process,” said Derek Johnson, city manager. “We are confident that this approach will identify the key qualities in our next police chief and attract highly qualified candidates for this important leadership position.”

New SLO chief will replace controversial predecessor

The new chief will fill the vacancy left by Deanna Cantrell, who departed for a new job in Fairfield in the wake of multiple high-profile incideents.

Those include the arrest of Tianna Arata, the Black Lives Matter protester initially charged with five felonies and three misdemeanors for her role in a demonstration on July 21 that includes hundreds of activists blocking HIghway 101 (her case was eventually charged as 13 misdemeanors).

SLO Police Chief Deanna Cantrell reported leaving her gun behind in a bathroom stall at El Pollo Loco in 2019. That incident led to a search of a SLO man’s home without a warrant, which is a point of controversy as his case moves forward. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Other controversies included an incident in which Cantrell lost her gun at El Pollo Loco, which led to the search of the home of a SLO man who was misidentified as a suspect. The home was searched without a warrant because a database error led police to believe he was on probation when he wasn’t.

The man, Cheyne Orndoff, and his wife, Vanessa Bedroni, now face a pending court case charging them with felony child endangerment.

Their defense attorney claims Cantrell and other officers conducted unrecorded phone conversations in violation of city police policies, but the city denies any wrongdoing.

Cantrell and the city also have refused to release body camera images after a couple’s dog was shot to death in 2019, drawing criticism from the victims, who recently settled for $70,000.