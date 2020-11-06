Have you seen that large ship off Pismo Beach? Here’s what it’s doing

A large vessel was seen off the coast of Pismo Beach on Thursday as divers laid down communications cable for the Bay to Bay Express Cable System, according to a Sea Risk Solutions news release.

The cable system connects Singapore and the United States, with a landing station in Grover Beach according to Submarine Cable Networks.

According to the Port San Luis Harbor District, the trans-Pacific submarine fiber-optic communications cable is being placed six feet below the seabed in state and federal waters until around Dec. 1.

The fiber optic cable is meant to update and improve internet, telephone communications and other data infrastructure capacity along the West Coast, the release said.

The city of Grover Beach tweeted Thursday that the cable will increase internet connectivity and allow for more economic development opportunities.

“We are proud that Grover Beach is a hub for business and increasingly for international business,” the city said via Twitter.

The C/S René Descartes, a French ship, left from Port Hueneme near Oxnard around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to begin working near Pismo Beach on Thursday, according to MarineTraffic.com.

Fishermen have been asked to avoid the ship on either side within half a nautical mile while the cable is placed.

