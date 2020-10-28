Minuteman III missile launch from Vandenberg delayed by weather. When will it blast off?

An unarmed Minuteman III missile’s departure from Vandenberg Air Force Base will wait at least 24 hours after a weather-related liftoff delay on Wednesday.

Blastoff from an underground silo on the northern segment of the base near Lompoc now is planned between 12:27 and 6:27 a.m. Thursday.

The team initially targeted liftoff for early Wednesday morning, but military officials blamed adverse weather conditions at the target area downrange for the postponement.

Upon liftoff, the military will track the weapon and mock re-entry vehicle during the flight to a predetermined target, typically in the Kwajalein Atoll some 4,200 miles southwest of the Central Coast.

“The Air Force adheres to strict protocols while performing operational test launches, only launching when all safety parameters with the range and missile are met,” Air Force Global Strike Command officials said.

Test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles help the military evaluate the Minuteman III fleet and gather data to keep the system effective.