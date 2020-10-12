Los Padres National Forest reopens in SLO, Santa Barbara counties — but 1 area remains closed

Most of Los Padres National Forest, including the portions in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, were reopened on Friday after being closed to the public for more than a month, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

People are once again allowed to access roadways, campgrounds and day-use areas on the forest’s Santa Barbara and Santa Lucia ranger districts, which had been shut down since Sept. 7 because of heightened fire danger.

Also reopening are the Ojai and Mount Pinos ranger districts.

The only area of Los Padres National Forest that remains closed is the Monterey Ranger District, where the 124,924-acre Dolan Fire was 98% contained as of Monday morning.

Restrictions related to extreme fire danger remain in effect in the forest. Gas and propane portable lanterns and stoves are allowed only in developed recreation sites. All campfires are prohibited, as is smoking.

The U.S. Forest Service recommends not traveling long distances to visit national forests, and to practice self-sufficiency during the visit.

“Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services and opportunities continues,” said Jonathan Groveman, a spokesman for USFS’s Pacific Southwest Region.

Responsible recreation practices should be maintained at all times, he added. Responsible practices include:

Maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others.

Do not gather in groups, and follow guidance from officials.

Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence, and step aside to let others pass.

Pack your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.

All services may not be available, so plan accordingly.