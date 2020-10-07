San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
SLO County sheriff’s deputies arrest Cambria man in ‘mental health crisis’ after standoff

Deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Cambria man after he allegedly threatened to harm law enforcement officers.

Deputies responded to a report Monday of a “suicidal suspect” in the 3200 block of Bradford Circle in Cambria, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Witnesses reported seeing the man, later identified as 36-year-old Adam Helyar, inside his residence allegedly making threats to harm law enforcement officers, the release said.

A few days prior, Heylar threatened to kill his mother and “made statements to her about ambushing and killing law enforcement officers,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Recognizing that Helyar was going through a mental health crisis, the deputies began negotiating with Helyar,” the agency said in the release.

After Helyar refused commands to show his hands and began running toward deputies, they subdued him with less-lethal bean bag rounds, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office said Helyar had access to multiple weapons, including a pellet gun which resembled a handgun, two machetes and a folding knife.

A deputy later accompanied Helyar as he was being transported by audinece an ambulance to be medically cleared at a local hospital, the release said.

Heylar was then booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of resisting law enforcement officers and making threats, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Helyar was now receiving mental health care while in jail custody.

How to help someone in crisis

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, help is available.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also reach a crisis counselor by online chat at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. The person on the other end will listen to you, understand how your problem is affecting you, provide support, and share resources that may be helpful.

Are you personally in crisis? Text HOME to 741741 to reach a live, trained counselor for help.

Anyone who might be experiencing suicidal thoughts or actions in San Luis Obispo County is encouraged to call the local SLO Hotline, a confidential mental health guidance, crisis, and suicide prevention telephone line run by Transitions Mental Health Association.

The hotline also provides mental health resource information. Call them any time at 800-783-0607.

Matt Fountain
Matt Fountain is The San Luis Obispo Tribune’s courts and investigations reporter. A San Diego native, Fountain graduated from Cal Poly’s journalism department in 2009 and cut his teeth at the San Luis Obispo New Times before joining The Tribune as a crime and breaking news reporter in 2014.
