SLO City Council to meet to keep rents from soaring before 2020 state cap

An urgency ordinance will be considered in a special San Luis Obispo City Council meeting Tuesday that would protect residents from a spike in their rents and eviction notices before the end of the year.

The ordinance would address a gap period before a new state law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020.

“The new state law, which will remain in effect for 10 years, is part of a package of laws passed this year to address the state’s lack of affordable housing,” the city said in a release. “Under the new law, landlords may increase annual rents up to 5% plus the rate of inflation each year, for a maximum of 10% a year.”

Besides capping annual rent increases, the new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom requires landlords to show just cause before evicting a tenant in good standing.

The urgency ordinance would stop hasty rent increases in advance of the new legislation being enacted.

According to a report to be presented to the City Council, the city has received multiple complaints from local renters facing rent hikes as 2019 comes to a close, including some who have sought legal assistance.

The city’s proposed ordinance, which would carry the same rent and eviction provisions as the incoming state law, would go into effect immediately, according to San Luis Obispo city officials.

In San Luis Obispo, about 65% of tenants rent.

Several California cities, including Grover Beach, Los Angeles, San Mateo and Redwood City, have adopted emergency ordinances establishing protections during the gap period before the new state law goes into effect.

Tuesday’s special meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall at 990 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo.