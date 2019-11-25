SLO Fire Department giving away free health information kits. They could save your life

San Luis Obispo residents can potentially save a life by picking up a free emergency preparedness kit from the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

The “File of Life” packet is designed so that first responders are aware of medical conditions, allergies and what medications a person is taking.

The information card comes in the form of a bright red vinyl sleeve marked “FILE OF LIFE” that users post on their refrigerator or some other highly visible place in the home.

“Medical emergencies can and do happen anytime and, through the File of Life program, our first responders will have access to vital, lifesaving information about the person in need,” Fire Chief Keith Aggson said in a statement. “Everyone deserves prompt, quality medical care, and the File of Life will help ensure we have access to vital data such as prior medical conditions, allergies, as well as what medications a community member is taking.”

To pick up a free File of Life card, people can stop by any one of the city’s four stations, request one by mail, or ask a SLO city firefighter.

The File of Life program, run through a nonprofit, is one of many steps the department is taking to help promote community preparedness and safety, city officials stated in a press release. Thousands of communities nationwide are using the informational cards.

The department has many helpful guides and plans available on its website at www.slocity.org/prepare.

Additionally, the free PulsePoint App helps prepare citizens to help victims suffering from sudden cardiac arrest. PulsePoint is available for iPhone and Android and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.