Atascadero State Hospital launches investigation into patient overdose

The Atascadero State Hospital is investigating an apparent overdose by one of its patients Monday.

According to a statement from California Department of State Hospitals public information officer Ralph Montano on Tuesday, the state hospital is investigating the substance involved in the overdose and how the incident occurred.

Montano said the patient is currently stable. No further information was available.

Atascadero State Hospital is a psychiatric hospital run by the California Department of State Hospitals. The hospital operates about 1,184 beds, according to its website, with about 2,140 employees.

