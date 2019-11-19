A ‘boutique, high-end’ cannabis shop is opening in Grover Beach

The third cannabis shop in Grover Beach has opened.

Urbn Leaf — a newly built recreational and medical dispensary at 239 South Third St. — opened this week ahead of its official grand opening next month.

The store is a “must-see retail cannabis boutique, featuring a high-end, comfortable, atmosphere and professional attitude,” according to a news release. The store’s inventory includes a variety of flower options, as well as vape cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals, extracts, pet products and more.

Urbn Leaf is based out of San Diego, where the business operates two stores. It opened a third in Seaside near Monterey earlier this year, according to the release.

The company plans to expand throughout California, “and eventually across the nation,” according to the release.

“We’re really excited to bring the Urbn Leaf brand into Grover Beach and help normalize cannabis in the community through local events, charitable fundraisers and educational (outreach),” CEO Skip Motsenbocker said in the release.

The company is planning a weekend grand opening event Dec. 6-8, the first 100 customers will receive gift bags. Free food, vendor demonstrations and one-time deals will also be included in the opening weekend celebration.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include information on the opening dates for Urbn Leaf.