‘It’s important that she’s not forgotten.’ Hundreds turn out for Kristin Smart vigil

Hundreds of people gathered in the Arroyo Grande Village on Sunday evening for one reason: to remember Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly student who went missing in 1996.

Many attendees wore the color purple, Smart’s favorite color, and some held signs in memory of her.

“I just wanted to do something,” said Marie Inman, who organized the vigil.

Early on Saturday morning of Memorial Day weekend in 1996, the 19-year-old Smart left an off-campus house party with two friends, headed back to her dorm, and was never seen again.

Inman, a Morro Bay native who is around the same age as Smart, remembered that she was out having fun with her girlfriends that same night.

“It was a scary time for anybody our age,” Inman said. “And when the story came out, it was just heart-wrenching.”

Cal Poly student Kristin Smart was 19 when she went missing after an off-campus party on Memorial Day weekend in 1996. Courtesy photo

Inman said she doesn’t have any connection to the Smart family, but was inspired to hold a vigil for Smart after she listened to the podcast In Your Own Backyard. The podcast, by Central Coast native Chris Lambert, tells the story of who Smart was and the details of her disappearance.

Inman posted about the vigil in the Find Kristin Smart Facebook group, and “all of the sudden, it became its own thing.” She said her husband counted more than 250 people at the event.

Jessica Bond of Grover Beach came to the vigil with her sister. Bond, who was a baby when Kristin Smart disappeared, said she became more curious about the case after listening to Your Own Backyard, and has taken notes on the episodes to follow along.

“This was something we needed to be a part of,” Bond said. “This is a human being, part of our community. We can show our respect, honor and support.”

Marie Inman speaks to the crowd at a candlelight vigil for Kristin Smart in Arroyo Grande. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The vigil started at the gazebo on Olohan Alley in the Village of Arroyo Grande.

A large picture of Kristin Smart in graduation attire stood under the gazebo, flanked on either side with tables covered in purple plastic tablecloths.

The tables held information about Smart’s namesake scholarship and a sign-up sheet for anyone who’d like to receive information about future events. Inman said she hopes to hold more vigils in the future — possibly one at Cal Poly.

“One of Denise Smart’s biggest fears is that her daughter will be forgotten,” Inman said, addressing the crowd gathered at Sunday’s vigil. “Well, Denise and the Smart family, Kristin will never be forgotten.”

Over 250 supporters attend a candlelight vigil for Kristin Smart in front of Flores family home in Arroyo Grande. The supporters stand in front of the Flores house. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Attendees walked from the gazebo up to the Arroyo Grande home of the Flores family.

Paul Flores, also a Cal Poly student at the time of Smart’s disappearance, was the last person seen with Smart early Saturday morning on Memorial Day weekend as she walked back to her residence hall after an off-campus party.

The crowd stood quietly along the sidewalk area in front of the home as they lit their candles. The walkway to the front door and the driveway were roped off, with “No Trespassing” signs hung on the ropes.

Alison Einolander, a Cal Poly alumna who has also listened to the podcast, came to the vigil with her mother, Amy Einolander of Templeton. Both wore matching baseball caps that read “Justice for Kristin Smart” across the front.

Over 250 supporters attend a candlelight vigil for Kristin Smart in front of Flores family home in Arroyo Grande. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

“A lot of people know her name and that’s it,” Alison Einolander said.

Alison, who graduated from Cal Poly in 2017 and is currently living in Texas, extended her visit home so she could come to the vigil. She asked her mother to come with her.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing to do,” Amy Einolander said. “And from a mother’s perspective, it’s important that she’s not forgotten.”