Missing at-risk Paso Robles man located in SLO County

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday located an at-risk Paso Robles man who went missing over the weekend.

Jeremiah Alexander Starr, 25, was reported missing by his family on Sunday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Starr suffers from a medical condition that causes him to become disoriented, which prompted officials to classify him as at-risk.

A sheriff’s deputy located Starr at the Shandon rest area near the Highway 46-Highway 41 “Y” interchange.

A Silver Alert the CHP issued for Starr in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Kern, Kings and Monterey counties has been canceled.

