Veterans Day events in San Luis Obispo County — from ceremonies to military flyovers

Several events will be held in San Luis Obispo County to celebrate Veterans Day.

All events take place Monday, and all are free, not including barbecues following the ceremonies.

San Luis Obispo County

Historical military aircraft will perform flyovers during Veterans Day ceremonies throughout San Luis Obispo County. Organized by Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles. 805-674-2907.

The flyover schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive

11:30 a.m. Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, 9029 Morro Road, Atascadero

11:45 a.m. Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road

Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney and lieutenant colonel in the California Army National Guard, was the guest speaker for the Veterans Day ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial in Atascadero. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Atascadero

11 a.m. Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, 9029 Morro Road. Ceremony includes a speech by Honor Flight Central Coast of California founder Greg McGill, a Grizzly Academy color guard accompanied by Central Coast Pipes and Drum, music by San Luis Obispo County Trumpet Alliance and Fine Arts Academy choir and presentation of the Distinguished Veteran of the Year award. Ceremony is followed by a community lunch. Food and drinks cost $7 to $10. 805-466-7076.

Cambria

11 a.m. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Ceremony includes patriotic music by Randy Schwalbe and his chorus; a speech by past post Commander Brian Griffin of American Legion Post 432 and the presentation of the Don Bowman Patriotism Award. It’s followed by a barbecue lunch. 805-927-1876.

Members of the British Army’s 32nd Regiment Royal Artillery hold a moment of silence in honor of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day during the Veterans Day ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial in Atascadero in 2018. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Los Osos

10:30 a.m. Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road. Ceremony includes a speech by retired U.S. Navy veteran Bruce Terrell and music by the SLO County Band, followed by a hot dog lunch. Donations accepted. 805-528-1500.

Paso Robles

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Estrella Warbirds Museum, 4251 Dry Creek Road. The museum will be open. Admission is $5 to $12, or free for children under 6; veterans get in free. 805-238-9317.

11 a.m. Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive. Ceremony includes a speech by Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Fluckiger, U.S. Army garrison commander at Fort Hunter Liggett, and a flag display, with Salvador Cota, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 17965, serving as master of ceremonies. In addition to coffee, hot chocolate and cookies, a hot dog lunch will be served after the ceremony. 805-238-4544.

Pismo Beach

11 a.m. Pismo Beach Pier, 101 Pomeroy Ave. Ceremony includes patriotic music, a rifle volley and a keynote address by Heidi Clark. 805-773-4382.

San Luis Obispo

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave. The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum will host an open house featuring museum tours, screenings of veterans’ interviews and display of military vehicles. 805-543-1763.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. American Legion Post 66, 1661 Mill St. Post 66 will be open with a San Luis Obispo County Blood Mobile blood donation drive. Lunch is free for blood donors; everyone else pays $5 for burgers and hot dogs. 805-543-6445.