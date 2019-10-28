Smoke from California wildfires is impacting air quality in SLO County

Air quality in San Luis Obispo County has dropped to moderate levels due to wildfires in Northern and Southern California, the county Air Pollution Control District said Monday.

The agency said people should expect hazy skies and concentrations of particulate and fine particulate matter to be higher than normal, according to a news release. Ozone concentrations are also expected to be higher than normal.

Air quality is ranging from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups, the agency said.

As of early Monday afternoon, the areas listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups include Paso Robles, San Miguel, Shandon, Templeton, Nipomo and Oceano.

But “changing winds make it difficult to predict which areas of the county may be most affected,” the agency said. “However, until the fires are put out, smoke will likely be intermittently present in our region.”

To see what air quality looks like in your area, visit slocleanair.org

The agency recommended that people take precautions if they smell smoke or see ash fall, in order to reduce their exposure to smoke. Those precautions include:

Avoiding strenuous activity

Remaining indoors as much as possible

Closing all windows and doors that lead outside to prevent bringing more smoke inside

Setting ventilation systems, such as air conditioning, to recirculate

Officials said those precautions are especially important for sensitive groups, which include children, older adults and people with respiratory illnesses and heart conditions.

“Families with small children should be aware that even if adults in the household have no symptoms, children may experience symptoms due to their smaller body mass and developing lungs,” the air pollution control district said.

The agency added that anyone who experiences symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, light-headedness or chest pain while outside should stop their outdoor activity and seek medical attention.

As of Monday, the Kincade Fire has burned more than 66,000 acres in Sonoma County, while the Getty Fire, which sparked early Monday morning in the Los Angeles area, has already burned more than 600 acres.

Other major wildfires currently burning in the state include the Tick Fire and the Saddle Ridge Fire in Los Angeles County and the Sky Fire near Vallejo.