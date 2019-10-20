Fire at the Oceano Dunes burns between 4 and 5 acres, reaches 60 percent containment

A vegetation fire at the Oceano Dunes near Pismo Beach had burned between 4 and 5 acres and was 60 percent contained early Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

Firefighting crews are “making good progress with difficult access conditions,” the agency said. The fire is not threatening any structures.

The fire was reported just before noon on Sunday, and smoke could be seen from the Shell Beach area. The fire was moving at a “slow rate of spread,” Cal Fire said.

The Five Cities Fire Authority tweeted that it was assisting Cal Fire in fighting the blaze.

Additional information was not immediately available.