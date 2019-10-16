Developers propose a community of micro-homes in Atascadero — and they’d start at $200,000

SHARE COPY LINK

Will building smaller, “affordable by design” houses really make Central Coast homes cheaper? A San Luis Obispo County developer will test this theory with a new Atascadero project.

Cal Coastal Properties on Nov. 12 will present Grand Oaks Paseo, a 30-unit “micro-home” development, to the Atascadero City Council. The project will be made up of 500- to 900-square-foot houses and live-work spaces on a 1.7-acre El Camino Real property near the Kmart shopping center.

The development will include a mix of 26 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, along with four units featuring office space on the ground floor and attached housing on the top floor.

The development also includes a community event center and open spaces and will have 80 on-site parking spaces.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Grand Oaks Paseo is proposed for a parcel on El Camino Real in Atascadero near the Kmart Shopping Center and the San Anselmo Road crossing over Highway 101. Cal Coastal Properties

Because the homes are smaller, developers project they will cost about $200,000 to $300,000, depending on the size, said Ted Lawton of Cal Coastal Properties.

The developers want the monthly mortgage payments to compete with market-rate rents — Lawton estimates they’ll run buyers $1,400 to $1,800.

“We really feel that affordable housing on the Central Coast needs to be ownership-based, rather than rental-based,” he said.

A median-priced San Luis Obispo County home — meaning half are more expensive and half are cheaper — costs about $640,000, according to the California Association of Realtors (CAR). Only about a quarter of residents can afford a home at that price, according to CAR’s housing affordability index.

The micro-homes aren’t manufactured — just smaller than typical homes, Lawton said. Buyers will be eligible for traditional lending options, including U.S. Department of Agriculture-backed loans, he said.

Lawton, Jeff Landon and Jack Phelan have spent the past three years developing plans for the community. Pending City Council approval, they hope to complete the project in 16 to 24 months, Lawton said.

“We see that there’s just such a need for this type of housing,” he said.