Traveling to LA this weekend? Here’s how to avoid roads closed by wildfires

If you’re traveling from the Central Coast to Southern California this weekend, you’ll likely encounter closed roads and traffic backups due to the wildfire burning in the San Fernando Valley.

The Saddleridge Fire sparked after 9 p.m. on Thursday near Sylmar along I-5 in Los Angeles County. It’s burned more than 7,500 acres, forcing evacuations and damaging dozens of homes.

The fire is currently only 13% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze also closed multiple major freeways, including both sides of I-5 and portions of I-405 and I-210, according to Caltrans District 7.

Caltrans encourages drivers to stay on Highway 101 along the coast, although that means the road will likely be clogged with traffic.

Drivers should expect delays. Follow Caltrans District 7 on Twitter for updates.