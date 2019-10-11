Traffic backed up on Highway 46 East after vehicle fire burns 30 acres

SHARE COPY LINK

Update, 1:30 p.m.

Fire cleanup efforts are snarling traffic on Highway 46 East.

Crews will be on the scene of the Shandon fire for several hours completing mop-up and have closed a lane on the westbound side of the road, according to a Cal Fire tweet.

Traffic is congested, and the agency encourages drivers traveling through the area to use caution.

Update, 1 p.m.

The fire has burned 30 acres and is 80% contained, according to a Cal Fire tweet.

Original story:

A car fire near Shandon sparked a vegetation blaze that burned 15 acres near Highway 46 East, according to Cal Fire.

The vehicle fire sparked around 11:45 a.m. near Bitterwater Road and Highway 46 East and spread into nearby vegetation, according to a Cal Fire SLO tweet.

The wind-driven fire initially burned 4 acres, with the potential for 20 acres.

But Cal Fire later dispatched a second alarm and tweeted the fire had scorched 15 acres, with the potential to burn 50 acres.

No structures are currently threatened.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.