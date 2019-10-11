Local
Traffic backed up on Highway 46 East after vehicle fire burns 30 acres
Update, 1:30 p.m.
Fire cleanup efforts are snarling traffic on Highway 46 East.
Crews will be on the scene of the Shandon fire for several hours completing mop-up and have closed a lane on the westbound side of the road, according to a Cal Fire tweet.
Traffic is congested, and the agency encourages drivers traveling through the area to use caution.
Update, 1 p.m.
The fire has burned 30 acres and is 80% contained, according to a Cal Fire tweet.
Original story:
A car fire near Shandon sparked a vegetation blaze that burned 15 acres near Highway 46 East, according to Cal Fire.
The vehicle fire sparked around 11:45 a.m. near Bitterwater Road and Highway 46 East and spread into nearby vegetation, according to a Cal Fire SLO tweet.
The wind-driven fire initially burned 4 acres, with the potential for 20 acres.
But Cal Fire later dispatched a second alarm and tweeted the fire had scorched 15 acres, with the potential to burn 50 acres.
No structures are currently threatened.
Check back for updates on this continuing story.
Comments