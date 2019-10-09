Brush fire scorches nearly 300 acres near Camp Roberts

SHARE COPY LINK

Firefighters made solid progress overnight fighting a blaze that ignited Tuesday evening near Camp Roberts just north of the San Luis Obsipo County line.

The Cross Fire was holding at 289 acres and 30 percent containment Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire SLO. Smoke was still visible from Highway 101, the agency said.

The slow-burning blaze was first reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the east side of the Salinas River in Monterey County and had grown to 35 acres after an hour as it spread south-southwest into the Big Sandy State Wildlife Area. Cal Fire SLO said it had stopped forward progress by 10 p.m.