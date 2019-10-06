Local
6 rescued from fishing boat off Avila Beach after engine overheats
Six passengers on board a boat off of Avila Beach were rescued Sunday morning after the boat’s engine overheated, according to Cal Fire.
The incident happened at about 7:20 a.m., according to the agency. Cal Fire initially said there had been a small fire in the engine room of the 50-foot fishing boat, but later determined that there hadn’t been a fire.
The passengers were brought to shore while the boat’s two crew members remained on board throughout the incident, Cal Fire said. The boat was towed to Harford Pier.
Additional information was not immediately available.
