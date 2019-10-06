6 rescued from fishing boat off Avila Beach after engine overheats

SHARE COPY LINK

Six passengers on board a boat off of Avila Beach were rescued Sunday morning after the boat’s engine overheated, according to Cal Fire.

The incident happened at about 7:20 a.m., according to the agency. Cal Fire initially said there had been a small fire in the engine room of the 50-foot fishing boat, but later determined that there hadn’t been a fire.

The passengers were brought to shore while the boat’s two crew members remained on board throughout the incident, Cal Fire said. The boat was towed to Harford Pier.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Update: All passengers are safely on shore. There was a small fire in the engine room and the fire suppression system was activated. The vessel will be brought to port and firefighters will investigate the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/sc8P0wT1DK — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 6, 2019 Final report: The vessel has been towed to the Harford Pier with the 2 remaining crew members on board. Strong work by all responding agencies. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 6, 2019