SLO County gas prices shoot up 25 cents as California costs soar

Gas prices skyrocketed throughout California last week, despite a nationwide trend in the opposite direction.

Prices at the pump in San Luis Obispo County are up by 25 cents in the past seven days and 40 cents over the past month, according to fuel trend analysis website GasBuddy.

Gas is currently averaging $4.22 a gallon locally, according to GasBuddy.

As of Thursday morning, San Luis Obispo County’s cheapest gas could be found at the Sinclair and Mobil stations on Morro Bay Boulevard in Morro Bay, both $3.77 per gallon. The next cheapest was the nearby Shell station, at $3.79 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices at the Costco in San Luis Obispo and the 7-Eleven at Dolliver Street and Cypress Street in Pismo Beach were both $3.99 per gallon.

The most expensive gas price in the county was $4.79 per gallon, at the Shell station on Shell Beach Road and Spyglass in Shell Beach, the Chevron station at Five Cities Drive and A Avenue in Pismo Beach and the Chevron on Main Street and Burton Drive in Cambria, according to GasBuddy.

The statewide average fuel price is $4.11 per gallon as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. average increased by 1.2 cents per gallon since last week to a current rate of $2.66.

Domestic “refining issues” at California’s own facilities were to blame for the spike, DeHaan said.