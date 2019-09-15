Vandenberg to launch SpaceX rocket carrying an Argentine Earth-observation satellite

Watch SpaceX launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base See time lapse video showing the SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg as an airplane lands at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See time lapse video showing the SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg as an airplane lands at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

Vandenberg Air Force Base announced that it will be launching a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket early next year.

The launch is scheduled for sometime in January and will carry to space an Argentine Earth-observation satellite called SAOCOM 1B.

The rocket will take off from Space Launch Complex 4E, although the window is unknown at this time, according to Vandenberg’s launch schedule.

This is not the first Argentine satellite to be launched from Vandenberg.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Last October, a Falcon 9 rocket carried SAOCOM 1A, another Earth-observation satellite for Argentina’s space agency, and later had a historic landing as the rocket’s first stage returned to earth.