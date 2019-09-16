Could a 40-unit affordable housing complex be coming to Pismo Beach?

A new Peoples’ Self-Help Housing complex could be coming to Pismo Beach, roughly a year after the city was called out for being the only San Luis Obispo County city to be out of compliance with the state’s affordable housing standards.

On Tuesday, the City Council will consider authorizing negotiations with Peoples’ Self-Help for an affordable housing project at 855 4th Street.

According to a city staff report, Peoples’ Self-Help is in escrow to purchase the property on the outskirts of Pismo Beach. The lot is currently home to a vacant medial office building.

Though the project is in the earliest conceptual phases, People’s Self-Help expects approximately 40 unites with parking and common amenities could be built at the 1.2 acre site, according to the staff report.

The site was identified in the city’s latest Housing Element Update as a potential location for affordable housing development (in those documents, the city said a local builder was considering a 60-unit, not 40-unit project there).