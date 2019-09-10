Libertine Brewing Co. fostered ‘frat house environment,’ ex-manager says in lawsuit

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Right Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Right

A former employee of Libertine Brewing Co. in San Luis Obispo alleges that senior management fostered a “frat house environment” and subjected her to inappropriate touching and sexual harassment.

The brewery’s former restaurant manager filed a lawsuit in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Friday, naming the business and co-owner Eric Newton as defendants for alleged quid pro quo sexual harassment, sexual battery, sex discrimination and creating a hostile work environment.

Lawsuits represent just one side of the story and attorneys for the business have not yet had an opportunity to file a response.

Newton said by phone Monday that though he had not yet read the lawsuit, he was informed of its content through discussions with legal counsel and called the allegations “unfortunate.”

“From what conversations we’ve had, these are just allegations,” Newton said. “All I can say now is that the owners, we strongly disagree (with the lawsuit) and deny any wrongdoing.”

The ex-employee, Catelyn Willig, says in the complaint that she was an experienced beer industry professional when she was hired by Libertine Brewing Co. in January 2016 at the business’ then-newly opened San Luis Obispo location near the corner of Broad and Pacific streets.

The complaint states that as part of her job, Willig curated bottle shares, gave tours of the brewery “and was well-respected by Libertine’s patrons for her deep knowledge of its dozens of draught beers.”

When she was promoted from tasting room manager to restaurant manager later that year, Willig discussed her goal of opening her own brewery several times with the business’ owners, who at the time supported and encouraged her plans, the lawsuit says.

“However, although Ms. Willig was promoted, well-liked, and at times encouraged, Libertine’s all-male senior management fostered a frat house environment,” the complaint reads.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims that a co-owner “frequently drew images of penises throughout the facility, including on dusty areas, beer barrels, windows, the delivery truck, wall murals, chalkboards, the floor, and even ‘hidden’ in such places as the entrance sign smiley face.”

When she objected to and erased the images, Willig was accused of “not getting the joke,” the complaint states.

Managers would often comment on women’s physical appearances in Willig’s presence, including which job interviewees they wanted to sleep with, and male staffers “took their cues from management and regularly called each other ‘gay,’ ‘fags,’ and ‘homos, ’” the complaint states.

On one occasion, when Willig suggested the business purchase another point-of-sale system rather than a ninth television set, the general manager “bluntly told her she did not understand because ‘you’re a woman,” the complaint reads.

Willig claims that Newton was aware and approved of the behavior, and additionally began to foster an inappropriate romantic interest in her, touching her shoulders, waist and lower back. On one occasion, he “squeezed Ms. Willig’s butt,” the filing states.

In another incident while she was working on a busy Saint Patrick’s Day in 2017, Newton allegedly “spanked” the employee.

“Ms. Willig was shocked that Mr. Newton had so brazenly violated her at work,” the complaint reads. “She felt small, weak and powerless.”

Willig allegedly reviewed Libertine’s surveillance system and recorded a video of the incident on her phone. She put in her two-weeks’ notice shortly thereafter.

Newton and another senior manager avoided Willig during her final weeks at the business, the lawsuit says, but after closing one night, the senior manager, who had been drinking heavily, complained that “she was making a big deal” out of Newton’s conduct.

“(He said) Ms. Willig should be able to overlook Mr. Newton’s behavior, since Mr. Newton might one day fund a brewery for her, too,” the complaint reads.

Her last day of employment was March 31, 2017, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Newton “has engaged in similar sexually inappropriate behavior with at least one other Libertine employee.”

Willig says the business has caused and continues to cause her severe emotional distress, pain and suffering and “substantial economic damage.”

She is seeking an unspecified amount of damages and recovery of attorney and court costs.

Founded by Tyler Clark, Libertine Brewing Co. started in 2012 with a brewpub in Morro Bay and opened the 9,000-square-foot production and tasting space in downtown San Luis Obispo in 2015. The business opened a third location in Avila Beach in 2018.

Court records show a case management conference has been scheduled for Jan. 2 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.