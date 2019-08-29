Local
Woman’s body found in Big Sur near where car went off cliff, sheriff’s office says
The body of a woman was found in the waters of Big Sur on Wednesday, close to where a car went off a cliff on Saturday.
A deputy flying a drone saw the woman’s body in the water around noon, according to Capt. John Thornburg of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, deputies were searching for the driver of the vehicle.
The body was found about 300 yards north of the car crash, according to KION.
The woman has not been identified, Thornburg said.
On Saturday, a car went about 200 feet down a cliff near the Esalen Institute, KSBW reported. No occupants were found at the time, setting off a days-long search.
Additional information was not immediately available.
