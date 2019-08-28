Templeton voters will keep fire department through extra tax, unofficial results show

Templeton live fire training helps multiple agencies Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK

In a special election held Tuesday night, Templeton voters approved a special property tax to fund the community’s cash-strapped fire department.

Unofficial election results posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday show that of the 4,702 ballots sent to Templeton residents in the vote-by-mail special election, 1,551 voted yes and 440 voted no on the measure, according to the county Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

The community’s Fire and Emergency Services Department — like other fire protection agencies in unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo County — is facing a $490,000 funding shortfall and will need additional money from residents to continue providing aid.

The ballot measure asks voters if they’re willing to pay $180 annually per property parcel, or $15 per month, to provide the fire department with an additional $486,000 per year.

This would allow the agency to provide around-the-clock service seven days per week, according to the ballot measure.

Currently, there’s only enough staffing to provide service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a Community Services District (CSD) report. The remaining nighttime hours are typically covered by firefighters who are available and able to stay at the station overnight.

Templeton CSD officials attempted to secure additional property tax funding from the county, as only 8.4% of total collected property taxes goes to CSD operations. About two-thirds of that money goes toward the fire department, according to Fire Chief Bill White.

However, the county Board of Supervisors rejected the CSD’s request for additional money.