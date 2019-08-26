Hearst Castle makes Time’s 2019 list of the 100 greatest places in the world

Hearst Castle Neptune Pool celebrates opening Hearst Castle's iconic Neptune Pool celebrates reopening with a pool party including the Aquabatix synchronized swimmers and 250 guests. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hearst Castle's iconic Neptune Pool celebrates reopening with a pool party including the Aquabatix synchronized swimmers and 250 guests.

Hearst Castle can add another prestigious feather to its cap of accolades: Time.com has included the monument on its 2019 list of the 100 greatest places in the world.

The list includes three categories: Places to visit, places to stay and places to eat.

According to the website, Time.com solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents, plus industry experts, seeking selections that would give travelers the sense that they’d stumbled on the extraordinary.

Each nomination was evaluated based on such factors as quality, originality, sustainability, innovation and influence.

Time.com prepared a similar list in 2018.

Astute world travelers might use Time’s selections as cheat sheets for a bucket list.

The Castle shares the 2019 visiting-spots limelight with three dozen other locations, ranging from some obvious ones (Disneyland’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge) to the not-so-well-known, such as the Geosea Geothermal Sea Baths in Husavik, Iceland.

There are nine U.S. “to visit” locations on the list, which also includes such locales as Mozambique, Liechtenstein, Chad, Senegal and the Pitcairn Islands.

Time’s 2019 selections for places to stay included everything from luxe hotel suites and cruise ships to camps, such as Yosemite’s AutoCamp. Restaurant options ranged from Cambodian cuisine in Oakland to an underwater restaurant in Norway.

Hearst Castle

Castle nominator Ashlea Halpern wrote that “Few places better capture the opulence of early–20th century California than Hearst Castle, the 165-room former personal estate of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst. The property, which will celebrate its centennial next year, has its own theater, billiard room, beauty salon and pair of dazzling swimming pools. The Neptune Pool, in particular, is the stuff of legend, with a Vermont marble basin and alcove as well as vast colonnades flanked by a quartet of Italian relief sculptures.”

She added that the pool has undergone massive repairs recently, taking four years and $10 million.

“The pool was finally refilled in August 2018,” Halpern added, “and now even hosts the occasional pool party” for members of The Foundation at Hearst Castle “with tickets at $950 a pop.”

According to Conde Nast at www.cntraveler.com, Halpern is a consulting editor for New York Magazine, editor-at-large for AFAR Media, co-founder of Cartogramme, and a regular contributor to Bon Appetit, Airbnbmag and Wired.