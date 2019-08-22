San Luis Obispo police chief’s personal vehicle stolen from Santa Margarita

How to avoid car theft Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves.

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell’s personal vehicle was stolen on Wednesday in the North County, according to police officials.

The vehicle was stolen from an unknown location in Santa Margarita, said Sgt. Kevin Phillips.

It was later recovered “up north,” and a woman was arrested, Phillips said.

KSBY-TV reported the car was recovered in Daly City in San Mateo County, and the woman who was arrested was found naked.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The station also reported Cantrell’s son was in possession of the vehicle when it was stolen.

Cantrell declined to provide The Tribune with any additional information about the incident when reached by phone. She questioned why the theft of her personal vehicle was newsworthy.

“I’m the victim of a crime,” she said.

Last month, Cantrell faced community criticism after her gun was stolen when she left it in an El Pollo Loco restroom. She issued a video apology, and the firearm was later recovered from a Los Osos man.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.