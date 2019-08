Local Listen to the roar of hot rods at Atascadero’s annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite August 17, 2019 01:29 PM

Thousands of people lined the streets of Atascadero to watch and cheer for the pristine old cars, hot rods, souped-up trucks and just about anything with four wheels and a loud engine at the 27th annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite on Aug. 16, 2019.