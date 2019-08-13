Venue announced for ‘American Idol’ auditions in Santa Barbara

See American Idol finalist Ryan Hammond & friends prepare for Modesto show Modesto, CA native and American Idol finalist Ryan Hammond will perform a homecoming show Friday, May 10, at Modesto High School. Also performing will be Modesto native and past Idol contestant Effie Passero and Margie Mays and Nick Townsend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Modesto, CA native and American Idol finalist Ryan Hammond will perform a homecoming show Friday, May 10, at Modesto High School. Also performing will be Modesto native and past Idol contestant Effie Passero and Margie Mays and Nick Townsend.

Local singers can show off their talents as ABC’s “American Idol” holds open call auditions in the city of Santa Barbara as part of a cross-country audition tour.

The Santa Barbara auditions will be held on Aug. 23 at the Veterans Memorial Building at 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

The show’s judges and host will not be present, since it is a producer round for auditions, a show spokesperson said Monday.

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will return as judges for the reality competition season airing in 2020.

Auditions are open to U.S. citizens or permanent U.S. residents who were between 15 years old and 28 years old on June 1, 2019, according to show staff.

American Idol hopefuls can visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for details on audition locations, submission forms, eligibility requirements, terms and conditions.

In addition to in-person performances, potential contestants can submit auditions online or by posting videos on social media using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.