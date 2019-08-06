Local

2.6 earthquake, aftershocks reported north of Cayucos

A 2.6 earthquake shook part of San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred about 10 kilometers northeast of Cayucos at about 6:29 p.m.

Two smaller 2.0 earthquakes were reported shortly after, in roughly the same location.

According to the agency, some light shaking was felt in Atascadero and Paso Robles.

