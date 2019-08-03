Local
North County bridge closed indefinitely after Caltrans finds it unsafe
A North County bridge has been determined unsafe for motorists and closed indefinitely.
Caltrans identified “potential structural deficiencies” on the southern bridge of twin bridges at Huerhuero Creek on River Road in Paso Robles, according to a news release.
Caltrans will do a a more thorough inspection of the bridge while it is closed and offer recommendations for repairs.
River Road is also closed 1.5 miles south of Wellsona Road until further notice. The rest of the road will be open to local traffic only.
Road closure advisory signs are posted at Cross Canyons Road, Wellsona Road and River Oaks Drive.
