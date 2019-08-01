Attention SLO commuters: Major roadwork expected to cause delays on south end of town

The most dangerous intersections in San Luis Obispo In San Luis Obispo, five intersections with Santa Rosa Street have the highest number of pedestrian collisions, according to the latest Traffic Safety Report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In San Luis Obispo, five intersections with Santa Rosa Street have the highest number of pedestrian collisions, according to the latest Traffic Safety Report.

A significant paving and construction project will take place over the next couple of months in southern San Luis Obispo, no doubt causing delays for commuters at that end of town.

Starting overnight on according to the city of San Luis Obispo.

The work, starting Sunday on Broad Street between Tank Farm and just beyond the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, is designed to make streets safer for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, city officials said in a news release.

Access to the airport will remain open throughout construction with some intermittent lane closures and delays. Closures will be marked, but a full road shutdown won’t take place, SLO officials said.

Reconstruction of the road’s surface will be “done overnight from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to minimize impacts to commuters,” the city said.

The overnight work including grinding and paving will take place through Aug. 13 with continued construction stretching into the early fall, finishing no later than October, officials said.

Roadway improvements include handicap-accessible curb corner ramps for pedestrian improvements and roadway striping improvements including a wider buffer for bike lanes, complying with new laws, officials said.

“Maintained roads help reduce wear-and-tear on vehicles, lead to improved gas mileage, and reduce the need for frequent tire replacement,” the release stated. “The project is funded by the Local Revenue Measure, the city’s one-half percent sales tax that helps fund maintenance projects.”

Road work information will be posted 30 hours prior to work, and weather will be a factor in how soon the project can be completed.

For more information, go to www.slocity.org or contact the South Broad Street Resurfacing Hotline at 805-783-7858.