Search underway for hiker and dog in Los Padres National Forest

Authorities are searching the Los Padres National Forest for a Santa Barbara man and his dog who have not yet returned from a weekend hike in the San Rafael Wilderness, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Wesley Welch, 46, of Santa Barbara, left early Friday morning for a 40-mile hike in the Sisquoc Canyon area, according to the release. Welch took his dog, Davie, with him and was expected to return on Sunday evening.

Officials said Welch gave his family his planned route and expected time of return before he left on Friday. When Welch did not return on Sunday, a family member called the Sheriff’s Office to let them know that he was overdue, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team responded to the area and found Welch’s vehicle at the Nira trailhead on Manzana Creek just after midnight, according to Noozhawk.

At 5 a.m. Monday, authorities began searching the route Welch gave his family member. The search, which involved 17 search and rescue team members, additional deputies and a helicopter, lasted all day and was suspended Monday night, the Sheriff’s Office said. Welch was not found during the search.

“Teams were inserted by helicopter to spend the night in the wilderness area and resume the search at first light,” the Sheriff’s Office said Monday evening.

The agency added that they have requested an additional 40 search members and helicopters from the California Office of Emergency Services