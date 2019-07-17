‘People make mistakes’: SLO police chief receives outpouring of support after losing gun

SLO police chief apologizes for ‘carelessness’ of leaving gun in bathroom San Luis Obispo, California, Police Chief Deanna Cantrell apologizes after she left her gun in the bathroom at El Pollo Loco restaurant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo, California, Police Chief Deanna Cantrell apologizes after she left her gun in the bathroom at El Pollo Loco restaurant.

San Luis Obispo’s police chief received an outpouring of public support at Tuesday’s City Council meeting days after losing her gun at a local restaurant, an incident for which she publicly apologized.

About a dozen speakers, some representing diversity groups, expressed their appreciation in public comment for Cantrell’s leadership and how she handled the situation.

They cited her initiatives that include: developing an academy to inspire girls to learn about and consider fire and police careers, establishing liaisons with minority groups in the community and providing effective security for Women’s March rallies, among other community building efforts.

“I think we all know people make mistakes, and when a public official makes a mistake and their response is forthrightness and honesty, then I continue to have faith in our public officials,” SLO resident Erin Foote said. “I applaud, honor and respect Chief Cantrell’s response to the mistake she made. ... I think you’ll be hard pressed to find a police chief as well liked by the community and her officers, and the community would be worse off if we don’t have her.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cantrell lost her gun July 10 while using the bathroom at an El Pollo Loco on Los Osos Valley Road. The gun was discovered and taken by 30-year-old Skeeter Carlos Mangan, who used the unisex restroom just after Cantrell.

SLOPD Capt. Chris Staley said an investigation into the matter was completed and forwarded the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesay morning.

City attorney Christine Dietrick and Human Resources Director Monica Irons will make a recommendation on any personnel-related disciplinary action that Cantrell may face.

City Manager Derek Johnson will decide what punishment may be appropriate, saying he’d take into consideration the approach taken regionally by other cities where law enforcement officials have lost their guns.

SLO resident Bob Shanbrom said of the chief: “Deanna has transformed one of our society’s most important institutions.”

SLO Police Chief Deanna Cantrell reported leaving her gun behind in a bathroom stall at El Pollo Loco on Wednesday. The gun has been recovered after a Los Osos man, Skeeter Carlos Mangan, turned it in. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

“Her officers are empathetic, well-trained and professional in my encounters with them and watching them at work,” Shanbrom added. “They move with non-escalating body language. They made my particular neighborhood much more secure from burglary.”

Mayor Heidi Harmon also blasted online critics of the chief, calling them “keyboard cowards” trying to be as hateful as possible.

Harmon said Cantrell has done a fine job and “set the tone for policing and leadership in general,” noting her 25-year law enforcement career, including in Mesa, Arizona. Cantrell has had no prior history of wrongdoing or misconduct.

SLO Police Chief Deanna Cantrell reported leaving her gun behind in a bathroom stall at El Pollo Loco on Wednesday. The gun has been recovered after a Los Osos man, Skeeter Carlos Mangan, turned it in. Courtesy photo

“She made a mistake and didn’t intentionally harm anyone, which is more than I can say about those keyboard cowards who are taking this as an opportunity to be as hateful and bigoted as possible, and that’s unacceptable,” said Harmon, looking into the public access camera broadcasting the meeting. “Adding your voice to how this situation was handled is one thing, and we welcome that.

“But taking this as an opportunity to amplify misogyny and homophobia is something else altogether, and it won’t be honored in this community and in these chambers.”

Dietrick said a city investigation has been expedited because of Cantrell’s voluntary cooperation and clarity of the incident details. Cantrell said she expects to face disciplinary scrutiny.

“We take this matter very seriously,” Johnson said. “... I’m aware that some may not agree with the decision. I will share my decision with the public.”