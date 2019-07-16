Here’s how much housing SLO County added in 2018 — and how the rest of the state stacks up

Check out some of the new construction projects underway in SLO right now San Luis Obispo is reviewing plans for new housing and projects that could bring thousands of new homes, stores, hotels and commercial buildings to California’s Central Coast. Check out video highlights. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo is reviewing plans for new housing and projects that could bring thousands of new homes, stores, hotels and commercial buildings to California’s Central Coast. Check out video highlights.

San Luis Obispo County added about 1,200 housing units in 2018 — ranking it 20th among California counties, according to a state Department of Finance report.

The county’s seven cities and unincorporated areas added 1,220 units, based on a May report compiled using final inspection reports for newly constructed, converted and demolished housing.

The data applies only to finished units, so the numbers represent completed housing, not planned homes or developments under construction.

The most housing was added in unincorporated areas, where 548 new single-family units, 101 mobile home units and 126 multi-family units were completed in 2018.

San Luis Obispo added the most housing among the seven cities with 66 new single-family units and 59 multi-family units.

Most of the newly completed homes are part of the Toscano development near the South Hills Open Space, said Cara Vereschagin, an assistant planner for San Luis Obispo.

Many of the new multi-family units are in Iron Works Apartments, a Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo income-restricted development on Broad Street, Vereschagin said.

Statewide, Los Angeles County added the most housing, with 22,456 units. Orange, San Diego, Riverside and Sacramento counties rounded out the five areas with the most housing additions in California.

Alpine, Modoc, Sierra, Inyo and Lassen counties — all in far eastern or northern California — added the least housing. Alpine County added just three homes.

On the Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County added less housing than Santa Barbara County’s 1,523 units, but more than Monterey County, which gained 699 units.

Elsewhere on the coast, Marin and Santa Cruz counties each added fewer than 200 housing units. Marin added 101 units and Santa Cruz gained 181 units.