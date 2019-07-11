Live updates: Will vehicles be banned from Oceano Dunes? Decision day is here

California Coastal Commission might ‘phase out’ OHVs at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Area The California Coastal Commission will consider phasing out off-highway vehicles (OHVs) at the Oceano Dunes its meeting in SLO on July 11. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California Coastal Commission will consider phasing out off-highway vehicles (OHVs) at the Oceano Dunes its meeting in SLO on July 11.

A political clash years in the making is about to be underway at a San Luis Obispo conference room, where around 600 people gathered Thursday morning to argue whether off-road vehicles should continue to be allowed at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.





Hundreds of off-road vehicle enthusiasts from across the state gathered Thursday at the California Coastal Commission meeting at Embassy Suites — ready to defend their form of family fun that may be eliminated due to concerns about the destruction of habitat for endangered species and the health effects to downwind communities, where air quality is a danger to public health.

“My family has been coming to the dunes for a number of years. They’re making a big mistake trying to close the dunes,” said Mark Moran, who traveled from the Bay Area to attend Thursday’s meeting.

He’s critical of the air quality issue.

“We were here first. Houses came in after the fact. Everyone who graduated third grade knew dunes were there, blowing dust for years,” Moran said. “We were there first and should be able to continue to recreate. We pay the state of California to pay for the right to recreate.”

In June, Coastal Commission staff advised the state board to take steps to eventually stop recreational off-highway vehicle (OHV) use at the Central Coast park and immediately reduce use by ending night riding — blocking vehicle crossing at Arroyo Grande Creek and reducing the number of vehicles allowed at a time.

“They are very passionate about what they’ve had access to and I can understand that,” Mary Ciesinski, executive director of ECOSLO, said Thursday of the rider groups. ECOSLO is one of a number of local environmental and residential groups who want use of park to change.

“But my job is to stand up for natural resources and habitats and community at large,” Ciesinki added. “And that’s what I’m here to do today.”

“We believe in protection of natural resources and believe that passive recreation would be better for our community, wildlife and nature,” she said.

The Coastal Commission’s authority comes from the Coastal Act of 1976, which outlines specific policies the commission is meant to uphold to preserve shoreline public access and recreation, lower cost visitor accommodations, protect marine habitat, water quality, fisheries, and more.

The economic impacts of changing the use of the dunes has been a point of criticism of the recommendation.

Jennifer Andrade of Turlock says she shops and goes to restaurants when she visits the area three or four times a year, sometimes for up to a week.

“We don’t go to Disneyland. We go to Oceano,” Andrade said at Thursday’s meeting. “We came out today because we believe the dunes should be open for all of California.

“We believe our voices are not being heard as a representative democracy. Here we have nearly 175,000 signatures saying we want the dunes open, no restrictions,” she said. “We believe we can find a creative way for everyone to enjoy the beach and have access at the same time.”

The staff recommendation was due to issues regarding “air quality and public health, rare and endangered species and habitats, environmental justice, and tribal concerns,” staff said in a June 21 report. “It is time to start thinking about ways to transition the park away from high-intensity OHV use to other less intensive forms of public access and recreation.”

In response, thousands of people across the state and the west sent comments into the agency calling seeking to protect their right to continue recreating, driving and camping on the beach.

Families who have ridden motorcycles, dune buggies, quads and other sand toys at the dunes for generations were joined Thursday by off-road enthusiast groups and several state- and national-level politicians in their passionate pleas to defend the activity.

The Oceano Dunes is the only state park that allows riding on the beach.

“Public lands should be just that — open and accessible to the public for their enjoyment, including responsible recreational activities,” says a July 3 letter signed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Representative Devin Nunes.

“We are concerned that if implemented, these recommendations would not only deny our constituents and others the ability to fully access their public lands for OHV recreation, but also have significant adverse economic impacts to the local economy,” the letter says.

Those economic impacts of limiting off-road vehicles would likely be felt beyond the gas stations of San Luis Obispo County, and cut into the profits of several off-road vehicle dealers in the Central Valley.

Others, including environmental organizations, local residents and former commissioners of the Coastal Commission, urged the state body to make drastic change at the Oceano Dunes to provide a safer beach experience that would also greatly reduce the impact to immediate neighbors and downwind communities.

“All of us, current commissioners included, have struggled with the intractable morass of the ODSVRA over the decades,” says a July 9 letter from former commissioners.

“We have watched the videos of huge trucks and RVs crashing through the creek,” the letter says. “We have seen the annual reports from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the continuing take of endangered snowy plovers and least terns.”

We have heard from the local air district that dust from the park is causing the worst air quality in the nation on several days of the year,” the letter says. “We have read the articles about the dozens of people who have been injured or killed by reckless drivers. And we have listened to the downwind residents, some carrying oxygen tanks, who can’t go outside their homes or even open their windows because of the health risks.”

“But finally, after 37 years of being regulatory by-standers, this commission has a pathway for positive change,” it says.

The public comment period is expected to last for hours Thursday before commissioners discuss the options and come to any decision.