Vice President Mike Pence to visit Vandenberg Air Force Base

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday, according to a White House news release.

Pence will spend the first part of Wednesday talking about trade at a farm in Lemoore while his wife will speak to military spouses at Naval Air Station Lemoore, according to reports from the Fresno Bee. Pence will also speak at a Republican Party fundraising luncheon in Coalinga.

Pence will visit Vandenberg on Wednesday afternoon following those events, according to the release.

Pence “will receive briefings at the Combined Space Operations Center on launch operations around the globe and deliver remarks to base personnel,” according to the release.

“The vice president will address service members at Vandenberg, thank them for their service and dedication to space, and discuss the Trump administration’s efforts to modernize our nation’s space infrastructure and create the sixth branch of the armed forces, the United States Space Force,” a White House official told Space News.

After his stop at Vandenberg, the vice president will continue on to San Diego, according to the release.

Vandenberg has received national attention recently. It’s one of only a handful of U.S. Air Force bases to make a short list for potential headquarters of the new Space Command.

In May, California legislators including Congressman Salud Carbajal, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Kamala Harris sent a letter to the Secretary of the Air Force urging that the base be chosen as the central headquarters for the new command.

The local military base has been a hot spot for rocket launches and other space-related activity in recent years, including March’s milestone test of an intercontinental missile defense system.

