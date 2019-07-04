Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattles SLO, Santa Barbara counties

What to do when an earthquake hits FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake reported at about 10:33 a.m. rattled the Central Coast, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.

No injuries were initially reported. The earthquake’s epicenter was about 7 miles southwest of Searles Valley, which is approximately 130 miles east of Bakersfield.

There were multiple reports of people feeling the quake in Santa Barbara County, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. People in parts of San Luis Obispo County also reported feeling the quake on social media.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said there were multiple buildings with minor cracks, broken water mains and downed power lines in the northwestern part of the county.

The Kern County Fire Department said crews were responding to about two dozen incidents, from structure fires to medical assistance, in the Ridgecrest area, which is near the quake’s epicenter.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner train announced on Twitter that all trains were stopped due to seismic activity just before 10:40 a.m. Ten minutes later, train service had resumed “at reduced speeds,” Amtrak said.

Multiple aftershocks have been reported in the area of the quake’s epicenter, according to the USGS.

The quake was also felt throughout Southern California, from the high desert to Laguna Niguel.

Additional information was not immediately available.

