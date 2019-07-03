Fire along Highway 101 north of Santa Margarita threatens 2 homes

How to prepare for and avoid starting wildfires in SLO County Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch.

Update, 2:45 p.m.

Forward progress on the fire has been stopped, Cal Fire said. The fire has burned 3 acres.

Original story:

Firefighters were responding Wednesday afternoon to a fire in the North County that is threatening two homes, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, on the east side of Highway 101 just north of Santa Margarita, has burned about a quarter-acre and has a slow rate of spread, the agency said.

The fire was first reported at about 2:15 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.