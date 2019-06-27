No one thought this SLO K9 dog would walk again. Watch as he beats the odds.

Watch SLO sheriff’s K-9 dog take first steps despite fears he would never walk again A K-9 dog with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in California is making a comeback after a series of back injuries left him unable to walk. Hondo had multiple surgeries to repair herniated discs in his spine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A K-9 dog with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in California is making a comeback after a series of back injuries left him unable to walk. Hondo had multiple surgeries to repair herniated discs in his spine.

A heroic San Luis Obispo County dog is making a comeback after a series of back injuries left him unable to walk.

Hondo — a K9 that’s assisted county Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bryan Love since 2013 — had surgery in March to fix several compressed and herniated discs in his spine, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Due to complications, Hondo had a tough recovery that included a spinal infection and three additional surgeries, the agency said. Veterinarians at North County Animal Hospital in Paso Robles and Beacon Veterinary Specialists in Fremont thought he had only a small chance of walking again.

But now, Hondo is beating the odds.

Sheriff’s Office photos and videos posted Wednesday show he’s slowly getting back on his feet — with the help of a couple of wheels supporting his back legs.

Love and Hondo’s other caretakers have been by his side throughout his recovery. Photos show him receiving treatment on his back, which is shaved and striped with multiple scars from his surgeries.

Hondo is described as a “very social” dog that loves attention and helps educate the community about the Sheriff’s K9 unit when he’s not on patrol.

“Hondo, his handler Deputy Love and the entire Sheriff’s Office wish to thank you for all the love and support from the community!” the Facebook post reads.