Local
Atascadero police ask for help finding missing woman with dementia
Police are asking for help finding a 73-year-old woman who left an Atascadero home on Monday morning and hasn’t been seen since, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.
According to the release, police responded to a home in the 5400 block of Regio Place at about 9:45 a.m. Monday after 73-year-old Sherry Kohler left in a car.
Kohler has dementia, police said.
Kohler is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has gray hair, police said. She was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas, and driving a 2011 Mercedes Benz with California license plate 6SJX802.
Police ask anyone who may have seen Kohler to call Sgt. Jeff Wilshusen at 805-461-5051.
Comments