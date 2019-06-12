Local

Atascadero police ask for help finding missing woman with dementia

Atascadero police are asking for help finding 73-year-old Sherry Kohler, who suffers from dementia.
Police are asking for help finding a 73-year-old woman who left an Atascadero home on Monday morning and hasn’t been seen since, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

According to the release, police responded to a home in the 5400 block of Regio Place at about 9:45 a.m. Monday after 73-year-old Sherry Kohler left in a car.

Kohler has dementia, police said.

Kohler is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has gray hair, police said. She was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas, and driving a 2011 Mercedes Benz with California license plate 6SJX802.

Police ask anyone who may have seen Kohler to call Sgt. Jeff Wilshusen at 805-461-5051.

2011 ML450.jpg
A picture of a Mercedes that is similar to the one Sherry Kohler was seen driving. Atascadero Police Department

